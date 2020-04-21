US Oil Prices Make a Historic Plunge Below $0 On Coronavirus Fears; Rebound Into Positive Territory

The prices of June oil futures contracts continued to trade above $20 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices - the benchmark for US oil prices - turned negative for the first time in history on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns have paralysed the world economy and caused apprehensions about a swift return to growth. The collapse in oil prices highlighted an unprecedented global supply glut and intense disruptions globally.

May futures settled at minus $37.63 a barrel on Monday, a 306 per cent daily drop, driven by the rapid filling of the United States' main storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery point for West Texas crude. The contract for West Texas intermediate crude, or WTI, is the benchmark for U.S. crude oil prices.

The price of a barrel of crude are based on factors such as supply, demand and quality. A negative closing means that producers are paying traders to take the oil off their hands. Supply of fuel has been far above demand since the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to economic activity around the world and sapped demand for oil.

However, the prices of June oil futures contracts continued to trade above $20 per barrel, unaffected by the bizarre movements in the May contract.

While OPEC and its oil-producing allies finalized a historic agreement earlier this month to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day beginning May 1, many argue that it still not enough to counter the fall in demand.

In a silver lining of sorts, the US oil prices rebounded into positive territory on Tuesday after a historic plunge witnessed in the previous session. The futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate rose nearly $39 but were still just $1.76 a barrel. The contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday, which is pushing investors to clear them from their books at any price.