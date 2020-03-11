Dow Sheds Above 4%, Nearly Erases Tuesday Gains In Early Trade

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices also slipped more than 2 percent each.

US markets were once again staring at a bearish day at hand as the Dow Jones industrial average shed more than 1,000 points or above 4 per cent in early trade. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices also slipped more than 2 per cent each. The sell off meant that the Dow Jones index nearly wiped off the 1,167 point gain it managed in Tuesday's trade. 

Earlier this week, on Monday, a plunge in the US markets triggered a 15-minute trading halt in stocks after the S&P 500 fell 7 per cent shortly after opening. Market uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 were exacerbated over the weekend as Saudi Arabia and Russia scrapped their supply pact and pledged to increase crude oil production, leading to the meltdown on Wall Street.

