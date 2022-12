Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.(File)

A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

