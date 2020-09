US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore ($1.02 billion) in the retail arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries for a 1.75 per cent stake, Reliance Industries said on Wednesday.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, Mumbai-based Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = Rs 73.7850)