Sensex Dives Over 500 Points, Rupee Below 72-Mark As Votes Are Counted

Stock, currency and bond markets plunged in early trade today as counting of votes cast in assembly elections in five states was underway. The shock exit of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Monday also spooked markets. The S&P BSE Sensex lost as much as 533.43 points and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) sunk as much as 154.6 points before recovering slightly. The rupee plunged by a significant 110 paise in early trade and the bond prices fell, according to a report by news agency Reuters .