Sensex Dives Over 500 Points, Rupee Below 72-Mark As Votes Are Counted

Investors also turned jittery a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel resigned.
Stock, currency and bond markets plunged in early trade today as counting of votes cast in assembly elections in five states was underway. The shock exit of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Monday also spooked markets. The S&P BSE Sensex lost as much as 533.43 points and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) sunk as much as 154.6 points before recovering slightly. The rupee plunged by a significant 110 paise in early trade and the bond prices fell, according to a report by news agency Reuters .
Here are 10 things you should know about stock, currency and bond markets today:
- At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had touched an intraday low of 34,426.29 and the Nifty50 of 10,333.85.
- Thirty five out of 50 Nifty stocks declined in trade.
- Trading between 1.77-2.78 per cent lower, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries were the top five Nifty laggards.
- Financials, banks, metals, and auto stocks were the top drags on the NSE.
- "The markets are already in a down trend. They have discounted a 3-0 white wash. If even one state goes the BJP way, it will result in short-covering," said VK Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.
- The rupee came off earlier lows at 72.1350 to the dollar after opening at 72.46, but was sharply lower from its close of 71.35 on Monday.
- The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.64 percent from 7.59 percent at the previous close.
- On RBI governor's exit, IFA Global said, ""This has dampened risk sentiment onshore as questions arise again about friction between the government and the RBI, the ones which were believed to have been quelled after the 19th November board meet...FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) are likely to take this extremely negatively and we could see a selloff in debt and equities."
- In global markets, Chinese shares pulled ahead after Beijing confirmed it was still in trade talks with the United States, though sentiment remained fragile in Asia as the pound wallowed near 20-month lows on deepening political turmoil over a Brexit deal, reported Reuters.
- Chinese shares opened in the positive territory with the blue-chip index up 0.3 per cent. Australian shares gained 0.2 per cent while the Aussie bounced too. However, that barely helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which was languishing near a 3-week trough. (With agency inputs)
