Urban Company Hikes Service Prices, Cuts Commissions To Improve Partner Earnings

Urban Company released a 12-point program ti improve partner earnings, livelihood

Home services marketplace Urban Company increased the prices of several high demand services across categories and also slashed commission charges of its beauty services professionals, among a slew of other changes announced today to improve the livelihood and payouts of its service professionals.

In an official blog post on Thursday, October 14, the on-demand home and beauty services platform released a 12-point agenda to improve ''partner earnings and livelihood''.

The development comes days after more than 100 partners - majority of them women professionals from the spa and salon verticals, protested outside the company's Gurugram headquarters, demanding better pay, safer working conditions, and social security benefits, according to media reports.

Urban Company - formerly Urban Clap, announced that it will slash the highest commission it charges beauty service professionals - majority of them being women partners, from 30 per cent to 25 per cent, among other things.

Earlier, commissions ranged from 8.5 per cent for small orders to 30 per cent for high-ticket orders - and now it will range from 8.5 per cent to 25 per cent. The highest slab currently applies to the high value orders and the change will help partners earn more on high value orders, according to the company's statement.

Commission structure for Salon at Home for women category

Photo Credit: Urban Company blog post



In terms of changes for customers, Urban Company said that it will ''marginally'' increase prices of several high demand services across categories to improve the take-home pay/earnings of their partners.

The company recently introduced cancellation fee to discourage customers from making last-minute cancellations. To compensate for the travel cost borne by the partners on last-minute cancellations, Urban Company will now transfer the entire amount collected from customers to its partners.