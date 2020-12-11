UPL Rebounds A Day After Falling Over 10% On Spike In Volumes

As of 11:19 am, UPL shares traded 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 448.

Shares of UPL (United Phosphorous Limited) rebounded a day after falling over 10 per cent on the back of spike in trading volumes. UPL shares rose as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 456.40. Over 12 lakh UPL shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 7.61 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks. In Thursday's trading session UPL shares fell more than 15 per cent on after a report by ET Prime quoted a whistleblower as alleging that the company promoters siphoned off money, a claim the company rejected. "There is a sustained campaign to malign the image of the company and the group," the company said in a filing to stock exchanges. (Track UPL Shares)

The whistleblower asserted that UPL had entered into rent deals with a shell company owned by its employees and paid crores of rupees in rent for properties held by the latter, which was earlier owned by UPL chief Jaidev Shroff, according to the ET Prime report.

"UPL denies the whistleblower is a member of the board as reported in the news article. An identical whistle blower complaint was received by the audit committee of UPL on June 2, 2017. The Whistle Blower Committee, which comprised only independent directors, was constituted by the Audit Committee to investigate the allegations and all the contents of the complaint was fully disclosed," UPL said.

The company also said it undertook a detailed review including each related party transaction with the help of an independent law firm. UPL had concluded two-and-a-half years ago that those transactions were at arm's length and in compliance with applicable laws, it further said.

As of 11:19 am, UPL shares traded 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 448, outperforming the Sensex which was u 0.54 per cent.