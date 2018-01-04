Uttar Pradesh Government Sends EoI For Setting Up Airport At Jewar Near Delhi, Says Ashok Gajapati Ashok Gajapati Raju said in Lok Sabha the central government has received the EoI of the Uttar Pradesh government and will provide all help in this endeavour.

Share EMAIL PRINT UP cabinet has already approved the disbursal of Rs 330 crore to YEIDA. New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an Express of Interest (EoI) application to set up an airport at Jewar near Delhi and has started the process of acquiring land for it, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today. Raju said in Lok Sabha the central government has received the EoI of the Uttar Pradesh government and will provide all help in this endeavour.



"I understand the Uttar Pradesh government is acquiring the land. We will extend all help to the state government for the project," he said during Question Hour.



The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has already approved the disbursal of Rs 330 crore to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to start acquiring land for the sanctioned international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, bordering Delhi.



