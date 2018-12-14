NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
United Airlines To Launch Daily Flight From Delhi To San Francisco

United Airline's new route to San Francisco will be the airline's third daily nonstop service from India, the airline said in a statement.

December 14, 2018
Airline major United Airlines on Thursday announced it will introduce a new daily nonstop seasonal service between New Delhi and San Francisco from December 7, 2019 -- subject to government approval.

"United's new route to San Francisco will be the airline's third daily nonstop service from India in addition to the existing daily, year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York or Newark," the airline said in a statement.

The airline will deploy its Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft on the route.

United has served India since 2005.
 

