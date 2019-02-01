Union Cabinet approves interim Budget 2019-20

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the interim Budget 2019-20 on Friday.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who was given charge of the Finance Ministry owing to Arun Jaitley's illness, will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh arrived at the Parliament, among others.

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament's nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal 2019-20.

A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new Central government is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.

