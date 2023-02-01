'When You Realise Tax Slabs Have...': Union Budget Sparks Meme Fest Online

The Union Budget 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. People across the country were eagerly waiting to know what the budget had in store for them. Now that the government has shared its plans for the upcoming fiscal year, many have reacted to it through hilarious memes and one-liners.

Here, we have picked some of the rib-tickling memes in Budget 2023.

This user roped in football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to churn out a meme on the reworked income tax slabs in the new tax regime.

1. No income tax upto Rs 7 Lakhs

2. In new regime #Budget2023pic.twitter.com/ebi3yWhw5e — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023

“Middle Class People Listening To Every Line of Budget2023. Waiting For Income Tax,” a person wrote while summing up his reaction.

Middle Class People Listening To Every Line Of #Budget2023 .. Waiting For Income Tax. pic.twitter.com/Vw5MgKg4wt — BHUBANANANDA NAYAK ???????? (@bhubana_nanda) February 1, 2023

One user suggested that the extensive Union Budget can be a bit tricky to comprehend for some.

*Budget 2023 exists*

Me to my commerce friend #Budget2023pic.twitter.com/Sa05iYPbnC — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) February 1, 2023

“When you realise tax slabs have only been reduced in New Tax Regime”, a person said.

When you realise tax slabs have only been reduced in New Tax Regime.#Budget2023pic.twitter.com/xn7sJbqCPr — Nimo Tai ???????? (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2023

Another person echoed the sentiment of many middle-class people by sharing a still from Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots.

The hike in taxes on cigarettes in the budget seems to have hurt the pockets of many smokers.

Another meme suggested how smokers have reacted to the budget.

“Rich farmers watching the Budget every year,” a person wrote alongside a picture of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal relaxing on the boundary.

Rich farmers watching the Budget every year #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/Lf3kIFylrf — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2023

One user shared a snippet from the 2006 comedy film Chup Chup Ke and wrote, “Everyone is a budget expert today”.

Everyone is a budget expert today ???? pic.twitter.com/YxoeqrtymG — Keyur Rohit (@CryptoKingKeyur) February 1, 2023

Another offered a meme featuring Sardar Khan from the film Gangs of Wasseypur.

The announcement of the Union Budget is the most awaited moment of the year for many. This Lagaan-inspired meme captured that sentiment well.

“Salaried class seeing headlines "Tax slabs changed" vs reading the full article,” a user wrote.

Salaried class seeing headlines "Tax slabs changed" vs reading the full article #Budget2023pic.twitter.com/xwe2e1Ns0K — Vijaya lakshmi (@_ilovemomos) February 1, 2023

Several big announcements have been made in the Union Budget 2023 including a change in income tax slabs, huge capital outlay in infrastructure and agriculture sectors, and a 16% hike in taxes on cigarettes. Things like parts for TV panels and machinery for lithium ion batteries are set to get cheaper while imitation jewellery, silver products, and articles made from gold bars will become costlier.