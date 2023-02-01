Union Budget 2023 Live Updates On Market: Nifty, Sensex Set To Rise Higher Ahead Of Budget 2023

Budget 2023: This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024.

Stock Indices are set to open higher today ahead of the Union budget, as investors look for major triggers for the near-term trajectory of the market.

NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.59% at 17,857.50 as of 07:42 a.m. IST.

The budget will be presented at 1100 am, in which the government will likely seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment.

Infrastructure spending, measures to aid long-term growth, the government's fiscal consolidation path and the borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 are seen as key triggers for the market.

India has pegged its economic growth at 6-6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the slowest in three years, at its pre-budget economic survey on Tuesday.

Here are the live market updates:

Feb 01, 2023 09:19 (IST) US Fed Rate: The US Federal Reserve's rate decision is expected later in the day, which is key for Indian companies with major exposure to the United States.

Feb 01, 2023 08:41 (IST) Stocks To Watch:

- Auto stocks: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland will be in focus ahead of monthly sales volume numbers for the month of January