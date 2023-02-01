Union Budget 2023 Live Updates On Market: Nifty, Sensex Set To Rise Higher Ahead Of Budget 2023

Infrastructure spending, measures to aid long-term growth, the government's fiscal consolidation path and the borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 are seen as key triggers for the market.

New Delhi:

Stock Indices are set to open higher today ahead of the Union budget, as investors look for major triggers for the near-term trajectory of the market.

NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.59% at 17,857.50 as of 07:42 a.m. IST.

The budget will be presented at 1100 am, in which the government will likely seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment.

This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year.

Infrastructure spending, measures to aid long-term growth, the government's fiscal consolidation path and the borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 are seen as key triggers for the market.

India has pegged its economic growth at 6-6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the slowest in three years, at its pre-budget economic survey on Tuesday.

Here are the live market updates:

Feb 01, 2023 09:19 (IST)
US Fed Rate: 
The US Federal Reserve's rate decision is expected later in the day, which is key for Indian companies with major exposure to the United States.
Feb 01, 2023 08:41 (IST)
Stocks To Watch: 

- Auto stocks: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp  Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland will be in focus ahead of monthly sales volume numbers for the month of January

