Union Budget 2023: 'Good Governance Key To Nation's Progress': Full Speech By N Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced big relief for taxpayers and a mega push for capital spending and infrastructure as she unveiled the government's last Budget before the 2024 national election.

The government also outlined seven priority areas - including development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

For the railways, the minister announced an outlay of ₹ 2.4 lakh crore -- the highest in almost a decade and four times the last year's budget. "This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14," she said, comparing it with the last year of the Congress-led UPA governance.

Here's full Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: