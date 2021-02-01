Finance Minister Launches Union Budget Mobile App: All You Need To Know

Budget 2021: On the occasion of the Halwa Ceremony 2021, marking the final stage of Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' on Saturday, January 23, for quick, easy, and hassle-free access of the official Budget documents for the members of the parliaments as well as the general public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget this year will be paperless for the first time ever in the history of independent India. As the budget papers will not be printed, the official mobile app has been launched by the Ministry of Finance for complete access to all budget documents in the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22. (Also Read: Budget 2021: Budget Will Be Paperless For The First Time Ever )
Budget 2021: Here's all you need to know about the Union Budget Mobile App, launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Budget Mobile App - Top Features:
- The mobile app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, also known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.
- The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc.
- The mobile app is bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.
- The app can also be downloaded from the official Union Budget web portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). (Also Read: Ahead of Budget Presentation, Halwa Ceremony Held At Finance Ministry )
- It has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).
- The Budget documents will be available on the mobile app after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in the Parliament on February 1, 2021.