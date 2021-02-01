Finance Minister Launches Union Budget Mobile App: All You Need To Know

Budget 2021: Union Budget mobile app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal

Budget 2021: On the occasion of the Halwa Ceremony 2021, marking the final stage of Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' on Saturday, January 23, for quick, easy, and hassle-free access of the official Budget documents for the members of the parliaments as well as the general public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget this year will be paperless for the first time ever in the history of independent India. As the budget papers will not be printed, the official mobile app has been launched by the Ministry of Finance for complete access to all budget documents in the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22. (Also Read: Budget 2021: Budget Will Be Paperless For The First Time Ever )



Budget 2021: Here's all you need to know about the Union Budget Mobile App, launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget Mobile App - Top Features: