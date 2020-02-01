Budget 2020 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of Budget Announcements

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell sharply in trade ahead of the Union Budget 2020 tracking weakness in US markets overnight after President Donald Trump declared a US public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China and ordered up to 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from China's Hubei province and denying entry to some foreigners. The Dow Jones shed 603 points, or 2.1 per cent to settle at 28,256, the S&P lost 58 points or 1.7 per cent to end at 3,225 and Nasdaq Composite retreated 148 points, or 1.6 per cent to close at 9,150. Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.
Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Near 11,900
The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 309 points and the Nifty 50 index was close to its important psychological level of 11,900 ahead of the Budget announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the day.
Budget Likely To Increase Spending To Spur Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget on Saturday, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.
In its annual economic report, released on Friday, the government predicted that economic growth would pick up to 6.0 to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have exceed its deficit target to revive growth.
India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 per cent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.
Budget 2020: Government Expected To Unveil A Slew Of Measures To Lift Growth
The government is widely expected to unveil a slew of measures to lift growth in the sluggish economy.
Share Markets Witness Worst January Since 2016
The benchmark indices fell on Friday, capping its worst January since 2016 as the government grapples with measures to spur the slowing economy. The Sensex fell 0.5 per cent to 40,723, resulting in a monthly loss of 1.3 per cent, and the Nifty declined 0.6 per cent to close below its crucial support of 12,000 for the first time since January 6.
US Markets Tumble After President Trump Declares Public Health Emergency
On the global front, the US markets tumbled on Friday after President Donald Trump declared a U.S. public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China and ordered up to 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from China's Hubei province and denying entry to some foreigners.
