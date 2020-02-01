Union Budget 2020 Date, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Budget

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Budget on February 1.

The Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 will be tabled in Parliament on February 1. The Union Budget will be preceded by the presentation of Economic Survey on the previous day. The Union Budget is the annual statement of revenue received in the previous financial year and outlays expenditure for the upcoming financial year which will begin on April 1. The Economic Survey which is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor analyses trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors which have a bearing on the Budget.

Where To Watch Union Budget 2020 via LIVE Streaming:

You can watch the LIVE webcast of the Economic Survey on NDTV here - ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7

For LIVE telecast, viewers can tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7. NDTV 24X7 news channel is available on channel number 604 on Tata Sky and on channel number 603 on Dish TV.

When To Watch Economic Survey

The Economic Survey will be presented in afternoon on January 31 by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Mr Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser in December 2018.

It will be the first full year budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government after returning to power in May 2019.