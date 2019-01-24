NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Budget 2019 To Be Dedicated To Farmers: Agriculture Minister

Mr Singh said government's decision to boost investment in agriculture had brought transformation in the sector.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: January 24, 2019 11:20 IST
Mumbai: 

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday said the Budget will be dedicated to farmers in the country as part of the government efforts to double their income by 2022.

"It was a matter of pride that due to the implementation of various farm schemes, India has become among the leading economies in the agriculture sector," he said at a conference organised by the Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) here on 'Government, Industry and Farmer can work together to make farming more profitable'.

He said the government's decision to boost investment in agriculture had brought transformation in the sector and the upcoming Budget will be dedicated to farmers.

While the budgetary outlay of the Agriculture Ministry was Rs 1.21 lakh crore during 2009-2014 of the previous government, the current government had increased it to Rs 2.11 crore during 2014-19, he said. 



