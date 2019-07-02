Budget 2019: Here's How Stock Markets Have Fared Since February 1 Budget

Budget 2019 date: Analysts say the July 5 budget will be closely monitored for any big announcements

In the Interim Budget presented on February 1, the government made a few big ticket announcements. These ranged from reduced taxes for the middle class to a Rs 75,000-crore assured income scheme for the small farmer. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman due to present the Budget later this week, analysts will closely watch whether the government makes any announcements to boost growth and rescue the consumption slowdown, or refrain from stretching the expenses to contain the fiscal slippages. Here's a quick relook into how the markets have fared over the five-month period since the interim Budget.