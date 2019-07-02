Budget 2019: Here's How Stock Markets Have Fared Since February 1 Budget

Here are 10 things to know about the stock markets since the February 1 Budget:
- As of Monday's close, the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index has risen 9.46 per cent since February 1, the day on which the interim Union Budget was presented in Parliament. (Budget India 2019: Can Budget trigger a market rally? What analysts say)
- Nineteen stocks on the 31-scrip Sensex advanced, while 12 declined. The Nifty advanced 9.55 per cent during this period.
- Top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance (up 43.87 per cent), SBI (23.23 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 20.43 per cent), HDFC Bank (19.44 per cent) and L&T (18.53 per cent).
- Out of the eleven sectoral indexes on the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty Realty logged the maximum percentage growth of 27.67 per cent during this period. Hopes that the government will announce measures to incentivise the sector in the backdrop of its 'Housing for All' target boosted the equities. Analysts are also hoping for grant of an industry status to the sector, which could help developers cut capital costs.
- The Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank indexes surged 19.55 per cent and 14.94 per cent respectively in the five-month period. Analysts are hoping that the government announces measures for resolving the non-banking financial company (NBFC) crisis.
- "Managing the Banking Sector's NPAs along with recapitalisation of PSU Banks; resolving the NBFC crisis; removing roadblocks for faster resolution of IBC cases, while at the same time, incentivising banks to buy good quality NBFC assets are a few major concerns that should be addressed in Budget 2019," said Amar Singh, head of advisory at Angel Broking.
- The Nifty Private Bank went up 12.03 per cent.
- On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma index fell 7.33 per cent to emerge as the top percentage laggard among the NSE sectoral indexes.
- Meanwhile, the Nifty Infra and Energy thematic indexes returned 13.84 per cent and 7.92 per cent.
- Mid-cap and small-cap underperformed the broader Nifty index during this period, with the Nifty MidCap 50 index climbing 4.33 per cent and the Nifty Small Cap 50 benchmark adding 1.42 per cent.
