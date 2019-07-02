NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArt
Budget 2019: Here's How Stock Markets Have Fared Since February 1 Budget

Union Budget 2019: Analysts will closely watch whether the government makes any announcements to boost growth and rescue the consumption slowdown.

Budget 2019 | Updated: July 02, 2019 12:13 IST
Budget 2019: Here's How Stock Markets Have Fared Since February 1 Budget

Budget 2019 date: Analysts say the July 5 budget will be closely monitored for any big announcements

In the Interim Budget presented on February 1, the government made a few big ticket announcements. These ranged from reduced taxes for the middle class to a Rs 75,000-crore assured income scheme for the small farmer. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman due to present the Budget later this week, analysts will closely watch whether the government makes any announcements to boost growth and rescue the consumption slowdown, or refrain from stretching the expenses to contain the fiscal slippages. Here's a quick relook into how the markets have fared over the five-month period since the interim Budget.
Here are 10 things to know about the stock markets since the February 1 Budget:
  1. As of Monday's close, the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index has risen 9.46 per cent since February 1, the day on which the interim Union Budget was presented in Parliament. (Budget India 2019: Can Budget trigger a market rally? What analysts say)
  2. Nineteen stocks on the 31-scrip Sensex advanced, while 12 declined. The Nifty advanced 9.55 per cent during this period.
  3. Top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance (up 43.87 per cent), SBI (23.23 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 20.43 per cent), HDFC Bank (19.44 per cent) and L&T (18.53 per cent).
  4. Out of the eleven sectoral indexes on the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty Realty logged the maximum percentage growth of 27.67 per cent during this period. Hopes that the government will announce measures to incentivise the sector in the backdrop of its 'Housing for All' target boosted the equities. Analysts are also hoping for grant of an industry status to the sector, which could help developers cut capital costs.
  5. The Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank indexes surged 19.55 per cent and 14.94 per cent respectively in the five-month period. Analysts are hoping that the government announces measures for resolving the non-banking financial company (NBFC) crisis.
  6. "Managing the Banking Sector's NPAs along with recapitalisation of PSU Banks; resolving the NBFC crisis; removing roadblocks for faster resolution of IBC cases, while at the same time, incentivising banks to buy good quality NBFC assets are a few major concerns that should be addressed in Budget 2019," said Amar Singh, head of advisory at Angel Broking.
  7. The Nifty Private Bank went up 12.03 per cent.
  8. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma index fell 7.33 per cent to emerge as the top percentage laggard among the NSE sectoral indexes.
  9. Meanwhile, the Nifty Infra and Energy thematic indexes returned 13.84 per cent and 7.92 per cent.
  10. Mid-cap and small-cap underperformed the broader Nifty index during this period, with the Nifty MidCap 50 index climbing 4.33 per cent and the Nifty Small Cap 50 benchmark adding 1.42 per cent.




Budget 2019

