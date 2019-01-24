Piyush Goyal Given Temporary Charge Of Finance Ministry: 10 Things To Know

- An official release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that during the period of Mr Jaitley's indisposition, the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs, held by him, be temporarily assigned to Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios.
- Rajya Sabha Member Piyush Goyal also holds the coal portfolio.
- Mr Goyal is likely to present the interim Budget, according to PTI sources.
- The budget comes ahead of the general elections and the government is expected to make some key announcements, including relief package for farmers, poor and sops for middle-class, the report added.
- Jaitley, who had unexpectedly left for the US on January 13, has undergone tests for soft tissue cancer, PTI said citing sources.
- Even during this time, he has been active on social media writing Facebook posts and tweeting about current issues.
- This for the second time that Goyal has been given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.
- In May last year, Goyal was given the additional charge of the ministry after Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery.
- Later after a gap of four months, Jaitley resumed the office of the Finance Minister.
- Jaitley has presented five budgets of the current regime.
(With inputs from agencies)
