Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Finance Ministry

Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministries.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministries on Wednesday in view of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, who is currently undergoing treatment abroad.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that during the period of Mr Jaitley's indisposition, the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs, held by him, be temporarily assigned to Mr Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios.

Further, Mr Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs.

