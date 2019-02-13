Parliament Passes Interim Budget 2019-20

On the last day, a consensus was arrived at among political parties to approve the Interim Budget.

Parliament on Wednesday approved Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget that gave Income Tax rebate to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh, an annual cash dole of Rs 6,000 to small farmers and pension for unorganised sector workers.

While the Lok Sabha has passed the Appropriation Bills that gave government authorisation of spending certain sums till the next government presents the full Budget for 2019-20, and the Finance Bill after full debate, the Rajya Sabha passed them without discussion on Wednesday -- the last day of the session.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla moved the Appropriation Bills and the Finance Bill that were approved by voice vote.

Earlier Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel made an appeal for adopting the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and the same was adopted by voice vote.

In the reply to the Budget in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the opposition charge that he presented a full Budget, saying he has not proposed any new tax proposals, concessions or scheme in the Interim Budget which was tabled in Parliament on February 1.

"I want to assure the entire country and this House that we will protect the honest and punish the dishonest," Goyal said.

The government, he said, is committed to the welfare of farmers, poor and middle class. The middle class will not have to pay any tax on income up to Rs 9.5 lakh provided they invest in tax saving instruments and avail the benefit of increased tax rebate limit to Rs 5 lakh.

