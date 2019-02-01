NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Budget 2019 Live Updates On Markets: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Positive

Union Budget 2019: Union Minister Piyush Goyal will today present an interim budget in the Parliament.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: February 01, 2019 09:13 IST
Budget 2019: On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed 1.87% and 1.68% higher respectively.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a higher note ahead of Union Budget 2019 presentation in the parliament, tracking firm global cues. Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further. According to analysts, domestic investors' expectations are high from the interim Budget. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty closed 1.87 per cent and 1.68 per cent higher respectively, reversing a four-session slide.

Budget 2019 Markets Live: Latest updates of Sensex, Nifty



Feb 01, 2019
09:13 (IST)
In the pre-open session, 30-share Sensex trades at 36,311.74, 55.05 points higher. Yes Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, SBI and NTPC are the major gainers on the BSE.

Feb 01, 2019
09:02 (IST)
The SGX Nifty was last seen trading 43.5 points, or 0.4 per cent, higher at 10,898.55 on the Singapore Exchange.
Feb 01, 2019
08:55 (IST)

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent after a stellar 7.2 per cent gain in January. 
