Budget 2019 Live Updates On Markets: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Positive

Budget 2019: On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed 1.87% and 1.68% higher respectively.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a higher note ahead of Union Budget 2019 presentation in the parliament, tracking firm global cues. Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further. According to analysts, domestic investors' expectations are high from the interim Budget. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty closed 1.87 per cent and 1.68 per cent higher respectively, reversing a four-session slide.

Budget 2019 Markets Live: Latest updates of Sensex, Nifty

