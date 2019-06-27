Union Budget 2019: Industry Body For Lower Taxes To Incentivise Equity Investments

Budget 2019: CII has also said that dividend distribution tax should be brought to 10 per cent.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for lowering tax incidence, in Budget, on equity investments in order to to incentivize risk capital in the economy. Currently, corporate tax for large corporations is 35 per cent. Another 20 per cent is taxed on them as dividend distribution tax if they pay out dividend and thirdly, the investor who receives dividend sum of more than Rs 10 lakh, he/she has to pay 10 per cent tax on that amount. Apart from all these taxes, when the investor sells his equity after holding on to it for 12 months (for listed shares) or 24 months (for unlisted shares), a long term capital gains tax (LTCG) of 10 per cent is applied on the profit amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh. (Also Read:PM Narendra Modi's New Budget Key to Reviving India's Animal Spirits)

"The current taxation system favours debt funding over equity investments, thus encouraging greater debt in the economy. With lower taxation on equity, investors would bring in more risk capital which in turn will drive economic growth," Chandrajit Banerjee, director general at CII said.

CII in a statement said that the tax rate on all corporate taxpayers should be reduced to 25 per cent unconditionally without any turnover criteria at the earliest. Further, this should be brought down to 18 per cent in a phased manner with simultaneous elimination of exemptions.

The Delhi-based industry body has also recommended that dividend distribution tax should be brought down from 20 per cent to 10 per cent in the Budget 2019.

"Since the tax incidence on equity investments in India is high, companies are more comfortable with sourcing funds through debt. As a result there is a lack of risk capital within the country for building new businesses or expanding the existing businesses," CII said in a statement.

Increasing dependence on credit has also led to rising non-performing assets of banks, which doubled from 5.1 per cent of total bank advances in September 2015 to 10.8 per cent in a period of three years, CII added.

In order to kick start the economy, and to encourage investments, CII recommends that the cost of equity should be reduced, so that investors are encouraged to take equity risks at a time when raising the growth rate is of utmost importance, CII said.

