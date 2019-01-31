Government Likely To Raise Rural Welfare Spending By 16%: Report

In budget, government is set to earmark about 1.3 lakh crores for Ministry of Rural Development.

Government is likely to raise its rural welfare spending by 16 per cent for the fiscal year beginning April, two government sources said. In its interim budget on Friday, the government is set to earmark about 1.3 lakh crore rupees ($18.25 billion) for the Ministry of Rural Development, up from 1.12 lakh crore rupees in the current fiscal year, said the sources.

The plans for rural development may require an additional allocation of funds in a full budget announcement that this government would likely make in July if it is re-elected, the sources said.

Among the key welfare programmes run by the Ministry of Rural Development, the highest allocation will be for the flagship rural job guarantee programme, which enables people in the countryside to seek government-paid work for up to 100 days in a year.

The government is expected to give about 60,000 crore rupees for the job guarantee programme for the 2019-20 fiscal year, 9 per cent more than the previous year, the sources said.

The Ministry of Rural Development also plans to raise wages for nearly 7 crore current beneficiaries of the job programme, said the sources.

A parliamentary panel last year asked the ministry to increase the programme's wages as they were lower than those paid to farm labourers elsewhere.

The government is likely to allocate about 30,000 crore rupees, a three-fold increase, under another key state-run rural welfare plan which will give financial assistance to nearly 3 crore poor people, including widows and the disabled.

It intends to increase the monthly benefit from 200 rupees currently and increase the number of beneficiaries from 2 crore now, the sources said.

