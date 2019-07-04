Foreign Investment Into Services Sector Down 1.3% In 2018-19: Economic Survey

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into India's services sector was down by 1.3 per cent during 2018-19, according to the Economic Survey 2019.

FDI equity inflows into the services sector accounted for more than 60 per cent of the total FDI equity inflows into India, said the survey on Thursday.

"During 2018-19, FDI equity inflows into services sector fell by $696 million or 1.3 per cent from the previous year to about $28.26 billion, which is in line with the small decline witnessed in overall FDI inflows into India," said the survey which was tabled in the Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"This was driven by weaker FDI inflows into sub-sectors such as telecom, consultancy services, air and sea transport, which offset the strong inflows witnessed in education, retail trading and information and broadcasting," the survey said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability