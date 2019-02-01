Centre Expects Rs 28,000 Crore Interim Dividend From RBI, Says Official

The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg on Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Mr Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here. When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, "Rs 28,000 crore". The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.

