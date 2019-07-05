Budget 2019: What Is Cheaper, What Is Costlier

The government on Friday unveiled Budget 2019, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament, she said India will become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. The finance minister announced increase in the import duty on Gold, which is likely to make the precious metal costlier for buyers. The prices of fuel are also likely to rise as the government has increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Here's a look at what has become expensive and cheaper:
Expensive
Petrol
Diesel
Gold
Imported books
Digital camera
Cashew kernels
PVC
Vinyl flooring
Tiles
Metal fittings
Mountings for furniture
Auto parts
Certain kinds of synthetic rubbers
Marble slabs
Optical fibre cable
CCTV camera
IP camera
digital and network video recorders
Cheaper
Electronic appliances
Electric vehicles
