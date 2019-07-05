Budget 2019: What Is Cheaper, What Is Costlier

The government on Friday unveiled Budget 2019, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament, she said India will become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. The finance minister announced increase in the import duty on Gold, which is likely to make the precious metal costlier for buyers. The prices of fuel are also likely to rise as the government has increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Here's a look at what has become expensive and cheaper:

Expensive

Petrol

Diesel

Gold

Imported books

Digital camera

Cashew kernels

PVC

Vinyl flooring

Tiles

Metal fittings

Mountings for furniture

Auto parts

Certain kinds of synthetic rubbers

Marble slabs

Optical fibre cable

CCTV camera

IP camera

digital and network video recorders

Cheaper

Electronic appliances

Electric vehicles

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability