Union Budget 2018 To Be Presented On February 1, Budget Session From January 29

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.

Business | | Updated: January 05, 2018 15:49 IST
The first phase of Budget session will be from January 29 to February 9

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February one, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended today. 

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said. The Recommendation of the session dates were made by the
CCPA which met here. The Winter session of Parliament ended on Friday. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

