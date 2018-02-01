Budget 2018-19 LIVE Updates: At 11 AM, Arun Jaitley To Show What's In India's Wallet This Fiscal Year

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will deliver the budget speech in parliament at 11 am (File)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will at 11 am in Parliament today present the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19, which starts on April 1, 2018. The last full-year budget before the general elections due in 2019, Union Budget 2018-19 is the first annual budget since the rollout of GST in July 2017. From income tax sops for the middle class to focus on the agriculture sector, expectations are running high among individuals, businesses and market watchers alike. The Economic Survey - the annual report card of the country's financial health - has suggested that the economy should grow between 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2018-19, with exports and private investment set to rebound. The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on January 29, called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that the government could widen its fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19. Prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, the Economic Survey sees economic growth at 6.75 per cent in 2017/18 and 7-7.5 per cent in 2018/19. It remains to be seen what comes out of the annual budget document this year.