Budget 2018-19 LIVE Updates: At 11 AM, Arun Jaitley To Show What's In India's Wallet This Fiscal Year

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will at 11 am in Parliament today present the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19, which starts on April 1, 2018. The last full-year budget before the general elections due in 2019, Union Budget 2018-19 is the first annual budget since the rollout of GST in July 2017. From income tax sops for the middle class to focus on the agriculture sector, expectations are running high among individuals, businesses and market watchers alike. The Economic Survey - the annual report card of the country's financial health - has suggested that the economy should grow between 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2018-19, with exports and private investment set to rebound. The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on January 29, called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that the government could widen its fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19. Prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, the Economic Survey sees economic growth at 6.75 per cent in 2017/18 and 7-7.5 per cent in 2018/19. It remains to be seen what comes out of the annual budget document this year.
Here are latest updates on Union Budget 2018, to be presented in Parliament today:
According to Central Statistics Office data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to slow to 2.1 per cent in the current fiscal year from 4.9 per cent in the preceding year. Many analysts expect the government to announce measures to improve farm sector productivity and income.
Experts say the government is likely to increase funding for the farm and rural sectors for the coming fiscal year. Tax sops for the middle class and corporate India could also be unveiled, say experts. Analysts would also be closely watching the government's stance on fiscal deficit. The Economic Survey, a report card of the economy's performance in the past one year, called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that the government could widen its fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19. (Read more)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will at 11 am today present the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament. With this being the last full-year budget before the general elections due next year, all eyes will be on Mr Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech. The finance minister will outline the government's priorities for the next fiscal year (2018-19).
Union Budget is the most comprehensive report of government finances in which revenues from all sources and outlays for all activities are consolidated. The Union Budget also contains estimates of government's accounts for the next fiscal year, which is called Budget Estimates. Here are 10 things to watch out for in Union Budget 2018. (Also read: 10 terms to know before Budget 2018 Speech by Arun Jaitley)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley late on Wednesday gave final touches to the Union Budget 2018-19. In the following picture, shared on microblogging site Twitter by the Ministry of Finance, Mr Jaitley is seen along with the budget team in his office in North Block.
In Union Budget 2018, expectations are high that the finance minister will may raise the minimum exemption limit from the current level of Rs. 2.5 lakh. Multiple outdated deductions could also be replaced with a standard deduction to reduce the tax burden on salaried employees. Standard deduction allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses that would incur in relation to his or her employment.
In Budget 2016-17, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced new measures to provide relief to small taxpayers, among other changes. The finance minister raised the deduction limit under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000 per annum. Under Section 87A, taxpayers first reduce Rs. 2,000 from their total tax payable. This section applied to those with a total income of less than Rs. 5 lakh.
Millions of taxpayers nationwide would be scurrying for the financial dictionaries to make sense of the jargon-laden budget speech. Nevertheless, it is very natural to find it cumbersome to comprehend some (or many) of the terms tossed at the nation during the much-awaited annual speech. Here are 10 things to know before you head the finance minister's Budget speech this year.
In the Union Budget 2018, businesses will be watching price movement in raw material that could affect their supply chain and as a result, either raise or lower the retail value of their product, such as tobacco items.
Citizens will be looking out for changes in income tax rules, and movement in prices of household items and commodities, especially under the shadow of Goods and Services Tax (GST), as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today.
The government is counting on the new national tax GST - which it claims has stabilised now from the turmoil it saw just after it was launched in July last year - to harvest higher tax revenue in the fiscal ahead, as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today.
