Budget 2018 LIVE Updates: 'World's Largest' Healthcare Plan In Arun Jaitley's Budget, Top Focus On Agriculture

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Budget has given importance to the farm sector

Here are the live updates on the Union Budget 2018:

Agriculture got prime time attention in the Union Budget 2018 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today. The Union Budget 2018 was also the last full-year budget before the general elections in 2019 and eight state assembly elections this year. Delivering his opening statement, Mr Jaitley switched from English to Hindi as he outlined schemes to promote agriculture, organic farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, ensuring that he was understood by people living in rural areas. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to double farmers' income by 2022, the 75th year of India's independence," Mr Jaitley said in parliament. The minimum support price of all crops will be increased to at least 1.5 times of production cost. He has also announced a healthcare scheme to cover 10 crore poor families, saying "50 crore beneficiaries will get Rs 5 lakh per family per year." The scheme is the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, Mr Jaitley said. The Sensex fell over 250 points to 35,526.23 as Mr Jaitley ended the Budget speech due to what appeared to be a populist Budget a year before the Lok Sabha elections.