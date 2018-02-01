Budget 2018 LIVE Updates: 'World's Largest' Healthcare Plan In Arun Jaitley's Budget, Top Focus On Agriculture

Agriculture got prime time attention in the Union Budget 2018 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today. The Union Budget 2018 was also the last full-year budget before the general elections in 2019 and eight state assembly elections this year. Delivering his opening statement, Mr Jaitley switched from English to Hindi as he outlined schemes to promote agriculture, organic farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, ensuring that he was understood by people living in rural areas. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to double farmers' income by 2022, the 75th year of India's independence," Mr Jaitley said in parliament. The minimum support price of all crops will be increased to at least 1.5 times of production cost. He has also announced a healthcare scheme to cover 10 crore poor families, saying "50 crore beneficiaries will get Rs 5 lakh per family per year." The scheme is the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, Mr Jaitley said. The Sensex fell over 250 points to 35,526.23 as Mr Jaitley ended the Budget speech due to what appeared to be a populist Budget a year before the Lok Sabha elections.
India's benchmark 10-year bonds slumped today after the government set a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target for the year starting in April. The yield for the benchmark 10-year bond rose 9 basis points to 7.50 per cent after the deficit forecast. It had closed at 7.43 per cent on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Budget 2018
- This Budget strengthens the expectations and aspirations of 1.25 billion people
- It is pro farmers, businesses and the common man
- Ease of living a focus big along with ease of doing business
- These measures will open new means of employment in rural areas
- I congratulate the Finance Minister for the decision regarding MSP (minimum support price). I am sure it will help farmers tremendously
Sunil Kant Munjal (Chairman, Hero Enterprise): Happy to see a move to address the needs of the elderly. Besides being a country with a large number of young people, we are also becoming a country with a rising population of old people. The key is implementation.
Sujan Hajra (Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Securities, Mumbai): We were expecting (fiscal deficit of) 3.4 per cent for the current year and 3.2 per cent for the next year, and these announcements are slightly higher than expected. This is slightly negative for bond markets.
Shilan Shah, (Economist, Capital Economics, Singapore): It was no surprise that they relaxed the deficit targets. It looks like the BJP is aiming to shore up support among rural voters. These are quite trademark things ahead of an election.
To secure India, the government is developing connectivity infrastructure in border areas, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech today. Work on Rohtang tunnel in Ladakh is complete and now the government will build a tunnel under Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Chairperson, Biocon): Big takeaway was the healthcare scheme (but) the devil is in the detail. How the finances of it will work will need to be looked at. The move to turn district hospitals into medical colleges is an interesting proposition.
Dr Naresh Trehan (Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta): It was a much bolder step than expected. Kudos to the Finance Minister. This is a huge opportunity to overhaul the entire health sector of the country.
Bond yields in India's benchmark 10-year bond rose 4 basis points after the government said its fiscal deficit would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP in fiscal 2019, compared to a previously projected level of 3 per cent.
Health insurance for 50 crore people is an a-ha! moment for me in Budget 2018: Prannoy Roy
As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ends Budget speech, Sensex falls to 35,526.23, down 438.79 points.
Arun Jaitley: Health and education cess increased to 4 per cent from 3 per cent.
Arun Jaitley: The government proposes to tax long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at 10 per cent without indexation: The centre plans to introduce tax on distributed income by equity oriented mutual funds at 10 per cent.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram reacts:
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has failed the fiscal consolidation test
FD limit of 3.2% in 2017-18 breached and estimated at 3.5
For 2018-19 also, against 3 he has fixed FD at 3.3
This failure will have serious consequences
Arun Jaitley: For senior citizens, exemption of interest income on bank deposits has been raised to Rs 50,000. No change in income tax for individuals. Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried employees in lieu of transport and medical expenses.
Arun Jaitley: No change in income tax for individuals. Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried employees in lieu of transport and medical expenses.
Corporate tax rate for companies up to Rs 250 crore turnover reduced to 25% from 30%
Arun Jaitley: The government is proposing changes in salary revision of members of parliament (MPs). The law will provide automatic revision of salaries of MPs every five years, taking inflation into account.
5 lakh WiFi hotspots to provide broadband access to 5 crore rural people: Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley: Revised fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 is 3.5 per cent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The government is projecting 3.3 per cent for the next fiscal.
Arun Jaitley: The AAI (Airports Authority of India) has proposed to expand airport capacity to 1 billion trips a year. Hawai chappal pehene wale nagrik bhi ab hawai jahaj mein udege (people in hawai chappals will be able to travel in aircraft).
Arun Jaitley: Aadhaar has eased delivery of public services to the people. The government will also evolve a scheme to provide every individual enterprise with a unique ID.
Arun Jaitley: 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year. The government will contribute 12 per cent of wages as EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) in all sectors for the next three years. Contributions from women employees will be brought down from 12 per cent to 8 per cent.
Arun Jaitley: Quality of education is still a cause for concern. The government will allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to improve education infrastructure over four years. We will strive to move from the blackboard to digital board as technology will have a great impact on education.
500 million individuals to get healthcare protection. Hospital expenses up to 5 lakh rupees a year per family. Huge step. Are they going to call this #ModiCare?- Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) February 1, 2018
Arun Jaitley: We are launching a flagship national health protection scheme to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. 50 crore beneficiaries will get Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per family per year. It will be the world's largest state-funded healthcare programme.
Arun Jaitley: The government's aim is that by 2022, every poor person should have a home. This year we are making 51 lakh affordable homes. The government will also establish a dedicated affordable housing fund.
Arun Jaitley: Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) is a cause for concern. Special schemes will be implemented to support Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to address it. Subsidies will be given for farm machinery to manage crop residue.
A Reuters poll this week showed most economists expect a 3.2 per cent fiscal deficit in 2018-19, as the government looks to increase investments in agriculture. Anything much beyond that, however, may draw a swift sell-off in the markets.
Bamboo is green gold..have removed them from the definition of trees, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces Rs 200 crore for organic farming sector
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley:
For decades, the government's focus has remained production intensive. Our emphasis is on increasing their income. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to double farmers income by 2022, the 75th year of India's independence.
"This year's Budget will focus on agriculture, infrastructure and healthcare", says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: When our government took over, India was considered one of the fragile five. We have successfully reversed this. India now stands among the fastest-growing economies in the world.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting in parliament the government's last full-year budget before the 2019 general elections
All eyes are on whether the government will stay the course on containing the fiscal deficit, or whether it throws caution to the wind with a populist set of spending priorities. With falling farm incomes and a backlash following policy initiatives that have dented growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aiming to woo rural voters and small business owners in the last full-budget before the general elections in May 2019.
The BSE Sensex regained the 36,000-mark by rebounding over 171 points in opening trade as investors built up positions ahead of the Budget
Farmers are hoping for subsidies for building cold storage to avoid wastage of perishable crops. They want to know whether the government would set up a fund to guarantee credit to encourage investment. The government is widely expected to increase spending to ensure growth recaptures momentum.
Sniffer dogs walking past rows of bags containing Budget papers (Photo credit: ANI)
Gaurav Gogoi (Lok Sabha MP, Congress): I really do not expect much from the government in terms of fiscal sense. I think in election year, they will count on politics of polarisation and fear. The government has to focus on two big crises: jobs and agriculture.
Mohandas Pai: This Budget should focus on farmers, infrastructure, health and a tax cut for the corporate sector. Service sector tax rate should be brought down to 25% from 30. Manufacturing is at 28%.
Dr Naresh Trehan (Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta Heart Institute): The government needs to align programmes and increase healthcare coverage. There will be instant relief if the right announcements are made today.
Yogendra Yadav: We are monitoring the Budget here on behalf of the farmers. We have a mark-sheet for the Finance Minister that will tell you how he does.
Assembly polls are due in eight states, including three ruled by the BJP, before the general election in 2019. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had emphasised that the agriculture sector would be the top priority for the government in the Union Budget 2018 to address farmer distress ahead of the elections.
The budget is expected to focus on farmers, the rural poor and small businesses.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting Budget 2018
The Budget 2018, the last full-year budget to be presented ahead of eight state elections this year and the general elections next year, may see new rural schemes and stepping up of funding towards existing programmes like MNREGA, rural housing, irrigation projects and crop insurance.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may also unveil incentives for the farm sector. Small businesses too may get some sops in Budget 2018, to be unveiled by the finance minister at 11 am in Parliament today. (Read more)
As the government gets set to unveil its 2018-19 budget on Thursday, all eyes will be on whether the authorities stay the course on containing the fiscal deficit, or whether they throw caution to the wind with a populist set of spending priorities. Facing discontent at home over falling farm incomes and a backlash following policy initiatives that have dented growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aiming to woo rural voters and small business owners in the last full budget before a general election that must be held by May 2019. (Read: All eyes on fiscal deficit target)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the Ministry of Finance. Mr Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am in Parliament today. This will be the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections. Before that, elections are due in eight states this year and the Budget 2018 is expected to focus on farmers, the rural poor and small businesses.
The stock markets have been jittery ahead of the Budget day. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty respectively, dropped marginally on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex fell 69 points to close at 35,965 while the NSE Nifty shed 22 points to settle at 11,028 points. Check out latest updates on market movement today.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today, the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections. Before that, elections are due in eight states this year and the Budget 2018 is expected to focus on farmers, the rural poor and small businesses. To keep investors' confidence, the government will need to be seen containing the fiscal deficit, while also increasing spending in key areas of a slowing economy. (Read: Farm focus, tax sops likely in Arun Jaitley's last full budget before 2019 polls)
Capital budget consists of capital receipts and payments. It includes investments in shares, loans and advances granted by central government to state governments, government companies, corporations and other parties. Here's your quick guide to understanding 10 such basic terms you need to know before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech in Parliament today.
According to Central Statistics Office data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to slow to 2.1 per cent in the current fiscal year from 4.9 per cent in the preceding year. Many analysts expect the government to announce measures to improve farm sector productivity and income.
Experts say the government is likely to increase funding for the farm and rural sectors for the coming fiscal year. Tax sops for the middle class and corporate India could also be unveiled, say experts. Analysts would also be closely watching the government's stance on fiscal deficit. The Economic Survey, a report card of the economy's performance in the past one year, called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that the government could widen its fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19. (Read more)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will at 11 am today present the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament. With this being the last full-year budget before the general elections due next year, all eyes will be on Mr Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech. The finance minister will outline the government's priorities for the next fiscal year (2018-19).
Union Budget is the most comprehensive report of government finances in which revenues from all sources and outlays for all activities are consolidated. The Union Budget also contains estimates of government's accounts for the next fiscal year, which is called Budget Estimates. Here are 10 things to watch out for in Union Budget 2018. (Also read: 10 terms to know before Budget 2018 Speech by Arun Jaitley)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley late on Wednesday gave final touches to the Union Budget 2018-19. In the following picture, shared on microblogging site Twitter by the Ministry of Finance, Mr Jaitley is seen along with the budget team in his office in North Block.
In Union Budget 2018, expectations are high that the finance minister will may raise the minimum exemption limit from the current level of Rs. 2.5 lakh. Multiple outdated deductions could also be replaced with a standard deduction to reduce the tax burden on salaried employees. Standard deduction allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses that would incur in relation to his or her employment.
In Budget 2016-17, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced new measures to provide relief to small taxpayers, among other changes. The finance minister raised the deduction limit under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000 per annum. Under Section 87A, taxpayers first reduce Rs. 2,000 from their total tax payable. This section applied to those with a total income of less than Rs. 5 lakh.
Millions of taxpayers nationwide would be scurrying for the financial dictionaries to make sense of the jargon-laden budget speech. Nevertheless, it is very natural to find it cumbersome to comprehend some (or many) of the terms tossed at the nation during the much-awaited annual speech. Here are 10 things to know before you head the finance minister's Budget speech this year.
In the Union Budget 2018, businesses will be watching price movement in raw material that could affect their supply chain and as a result, either raise or lower the retail value of their product, such as tobacco items.
Citizens will be looking out for changes in income tax rules, and movement in prices of household items and commodities, especially under the shadow of Goods and Services Tax (GST), as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today.
The government is counting on the new national tax GST - which it claims has stabilised now from the turmoil it saw just after it was launched in July last year - to harvest higher tax revenue in the fiscal ahead, as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today.
