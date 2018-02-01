Budget 2018 Market Live Updates: Sensex 200 Points Higher, Farm Stocks Surge

Bonds were range-bound, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.43 percent, reported Reuters. The rupee weakened to 63.6650 from its 63.58 close on Wednesday, tracking a stronger dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its confidence about inflation and growth in the world's biggest economy. Investors in India are keenly waiting to see how much India widens its fiscal deficit for the year starting in April, from the current projection of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product. A Reuters poll showed most economists expect a 3.2 percent deficit as the government looks to increase investments in key areas such as agriculture to bolster its prospects in upcoming elections.





"If the budget is committed to fiscal consolidation and there is no additional tax burden on capital market investments then it will be welcomed cheerfully by investors," said Sudhakar Pattabiraman, head of research operations at MarketSmith, which is part of financial services provider William O'Neil, reported Reuters.