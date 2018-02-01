Budget 2018 Market Live Updates: Sensex 200 Points Higher, Farm Stocks Surge

Sensex and Nifty rose considerably in the morning trade, letting Sensex regain the 36,000-level while Nifty traded past the 11,000-level. The markets were however slightly cautious in the past two days in run up to the much-awaited Arun Jaitley's Budget speech today that commenced at 11 am. The markets traded higher in wake of the positive sentiment among traders and investors. Industrial capitals goods stocks rose in wake of the big infrastructural boost that is being speculated in the Union Budget 2018. In the morning trade, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), TCS, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp are the top gainers. Sensex stocks are believed to be over-priced since the price/earnings (P/E) ratio is currently at 25.42. From last year's Budget day to the current year's, the Sensex is already higher by nearly 30 per cent. The gains in broader markets have been much higher.
Budget 2018 Markets Live: Latest Updates Of Sensex, Nifty
Farm focusssed stocks surge. Arun Jaitley said, "PM gave clarion call to double farmers income by 2022. Our emphasis is on increasing their incomes."
Sensex rises by 217 points to hit 36,182 points. Nifty rises 55 points to hit 11,083 points. Nifty realty index rises 1.29%, Nifty auto jumps 0.72%, and nifty bank index rises by 0.67%. TCS, IndusInd Bank and ITC rise by nearly 2%
Sensex rises 180 points, or 0.5% higher, to trade at 36,145 points. The Nifty rises 48 points, or 0.43% higher to trade at 11,076 points
Bonds were range-bound, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.43 percent, reported Reuters. The rupee weakened to 63.6650 from its 63.58 close on Wednesday, tracking a stronger dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its confidence about inflation and growth in the world's biggest economy. Investors in India are keenly waiting to see how much India widens its fiscal deficit for the year starting in April, from the current projection of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product. A Reuters poll showed most economists expect a 3.2 percent deficit as the government looks to increase investments in key areas such as agriculture to bolster its prospects in upcoming elections.
"If the budget is committed to fiscal consolidation and there is no additional tax burden on capital market investments then it will be welcomed cheerfully by investors," said Sudhakar Pattabiraman, head of research operations at MarketSmith, which is part of financial services provider William O'Neil, reported Reuters.
The budget will be watched closely for the fiscal deficit target for the next year. The Economic Survey, which was tabled on Monday, called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that the government could widen its fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19.
Sensex jumps 225 points, or 0.62% higher to trade at 36,190 points. Nifty rises 63 points, 0.57% higher to trade at 11,091 points. L&T, TCS, M&M are top gainers on BSE an NSE.
Tata Steel, Infosys, PowerGrid, NTPC, DrReddy's Labsand SunPharma fall between 0.50% to 1.29%. TCS, IndusInd Bank and ONGC are among the top gainers.
BSE Sensex opens 83.97 points higher at 36,048.99 points, Nifty rises 16.85 points higher at 11,044.55 points.
BSE capital goods index is the maximum BSE gainer as the index jumps by 2.26%. Thermax rises by 4.8%, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rises by 3.36%, Kalpat Power rises by 3.31%.
Sensex trades 154 points, 0.43% higher to trade at 36,119 points. The NSE Nifty trades 37 points, 0.33% higher, to trade at 11,064 points. L&T, M&M, TCS are the major gainers.
In the pre-open session, 30-share Sensex trades 36,068 points, 103 points higher. The early signs offer optimism to the traders. Larsen & Toubro(L&T), Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and SBI(State Bank of India) are the major gainerson BSE.
Budget 2018-19 could possibly set the direction for the market for near term, says HDFC Securities. Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities says Nifty has support immediate support at 10975. If this level is broken, then markets may see a correction, he added. Nifty had closed 22 lower at 11,027 on Wednesday.
From Budget 2017 to Budget 2018, the Sensex is up nearly 30 per cent. Midcap and smallcap stocks have seen bigger rally. If the government sticks to the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent or even below that in Budget 2018-19, stock markets could see a rally while bond yields could also fall sharply, say experts.
Sensex and Nifty would be focused on the fiscal deficit for 2018-19, to be announced in Budget 2018-19. The Dalal Street is expecting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to peg fiscal deficit target in Budget 2018-19 at 3.2 per cent, higher than the 3 per cent envisaged by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. A fiscal deficit above 3.2 per cent could hit Sensex and Nifty and send bond yields higher, say experts.
Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher ahead of Budget 2018 with Nifty futures on Singapore exchange trading 28 points higher. Asian markets are mostly higher after US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged overnight. However, the Fed said that inflation is likely to rise further this year. The Wall Street also ended higher, leaving a positive global cue for Indian stock markets.
