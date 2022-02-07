Union Bank Of India's December Quarter Profit Soars 49% To Rs 1,085 Crore

Union Bank of India's third quarter net profit has jumped 49 per cent

State-owned lender Union Bank of India has registered a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 1,085 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income during the October-December quarter of 2021-22 fell to Rs 19,453.74 crore from Rs 20,102.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 11.62 per cent of the gross advances by the end of the December 2022 quarter, compared with 13.49 per cent by the end of December 2020.

However, net NPAs increased to 4.09 per cent, up from 3.27 per cent at the end of December 2020.