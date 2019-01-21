NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Union Bank Of India Posts Rs 153 Crore Profit In December Quarter

Net profit was Rs 153 crore in the three months to December 31, 2018, compared to a loss of Rs 1,250 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

Earnings | | Updated: January 21, 2019 15:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Bank Of India Posts Rs 153 Crore Profit In December Quarter

Union Bank Of India profit: That compares to analysts' average estimate of a profit of Rs 324 crore


Union Bank of India reported its third straight quarterly profit on Monday as the state-controlled lender made lower provisions for bad loans, but missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin, sending its shares sharply lower.

Net profit was Rs 153 crore ($21.48 million) in the three months to December 31, 2018, compared to a loss of Rs 1,250 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

That compares to analysts' average estimate of a profit of Rs 324 crore, data from Refinitiv showed.

Asset quality improved slightly, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans coming in at 15.66 per cent by the end of December, compared to 15.74 per cent a quarter earlier and 13.03 per cent a year earlier.

($1 = Rs 71.23 rupees)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Union Bank of IndiaUnion Bank Earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandra GrahanSiddaganga MuttLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMehul ChoksiArvind KejriwalRanjan Gogoi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top