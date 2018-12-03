NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Unilever To Acquire GlaxoSmithKline's Health Food Drinks Business In India

Corporates | | Updated: December 03, 2018 14:36 IST
Hindustan Unilever is a subsidiary of Unilever Plc


Unilever Plc said on Monday it had agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline's health food and drinks portfolio in India, Bangladesh and 20 other predominantly Asian markets.

Unilever's share of the total deal price is 3.3 billion euros ($3.75 billion), payable using cash, and shares in its subsidiary in India, Hindustan Unilever.

The portfolio includes brands such as Horlicks and Boost.

Shares in HUL rose as much as 2.8 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,802.90 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty was flat in afternoon.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

