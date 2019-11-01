NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

India's Unemployment Rises To Highest In 3 Years In October: Think Tank

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday.

Economy | | Updated: November 01, 2019 11:07 IST
New Delhi: 

India's unemployment rate rose to 8.5 per cent in October - the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2 per cent in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

The country's infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday.

The industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.



