Umang App: How To Order LPG Cylinder Refill On Your Smart Phone

If you are a LPG Consumer, you can request for refill of LPG Cylinder through #UMANG App. This App offers 162 government services on a single mobile app. #DigitalIndiapic.twitter.com/GYoSu5uT4B— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 14, 2017
To Place An Order For A Cooking Gas, Follow The Following Steps:
1. Downloand the umang app on google playstore or apple iOS.
2. You can go to the services and click on Bharat Gas icon.
3. The umang app works like a search engine and a particular service such as bharat gas is like a website. As you enter a particular website, you can place order, among other things that are allowed in the respective link.
4. To be able to place an order, you can click on the 'refill' slug on the bharat gas icon. However, you must make sure that the mobile number registered with the umang app is the same as the one enrolled with the bharat gas.
5. In case you are an HP (Hindustan Petroleum) customer, you can follow the steps given in 2, 3 and 4. To be able to place an order, you must have created the account on myhpgas.in