UltraTech Cement's March Quarter Net Profit Rises 47% To Rs 2,613.75 Crore

UltraTech Cement reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its March quarter profit

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by improved demand situation and effective capacity utilisation.

Its revenue from operations for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, was at Rs 52,598.83 crore.

As per the company, UltraTech Cement has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and the first Indian cement company to achieve this milestone.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,774.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.45 per cent to Rs 15,767.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"After a slow start to the quarter, demand improved month-on-month, driven by an improvement in the government's various project execution," said UltraTech in the earnings statement.

During the quarter UltraTech's consolidated sales volume was at 27.69 million tonnes.

While input cost inflation remains a concern with the rise in fuel and diesel prices, it added.

"The company saw an increase in energy cost by 48 per cent, with prices of pet coke and coal doubling during the period. Raw material costs increased 7 per cent on account of the increase in the cost of fly ash, bauxite, gypsum and HSD. The Company's efforts towards prudent working capital management and control on cash flows continued relentlessly," UltraTech Cement said.

During the quarter UltraTech achieved effective capacity utilisation of 90 per cent.