UltraTech Cement Profit More Than Doubles In June Quarter

UltraTech Cement's standalone net profit more than doubled in April-June period to Rs 1,199 crore versus Rs 598 crore during the same period last year, the Mumbai-based cement maker said in an exchange filing.

The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 9,795 crore compared with Rs 7,732 crore in the year ago period, according to its exchange filing.

UltraTech Cement's earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or operating profit advanced 57 per cent to Rs 2,550 crore and EBITDA margin or operating profit margin improved by 700 basis points to 26 per cent.

As of 2:03 pm UltraTech Cement shares traded 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 4,295, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.6 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.