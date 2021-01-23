Ultra Tech Cement Q3 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 1584 Crore

Ultra Tech Cement Q3 Earnings:

Ultra Tech Cement Q3 FY21 Results: Aditya Birla group's Ultra Tech Cement on Saturday, January 23, reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,584.58 crore in the third quarter of the financial year. The leading cement producer reported a net profit of Rs 711.17 crore in the year-ago period, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE regulatory filing. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,254.12 crore, up 17.38 per cent, during the October-December quarter under review as compared to Rs 10,439.34 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. (Also Read: UltraTech Profit Falls 38% To ₹ 797 Crore In June Quarter )