Ukraine War Impacting All Countries Like Pandemic, 'Supply Chains Broken,' Says Finance Minister

Finance minister blames Russia-Ukraine conflict for broken supply chains

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithararaman, responding to the budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha, said the Russia-Ukraine war is impacting all countries similar to how the pandemic did, with the "supply chains broken."

She also highlighted that the government had not raised taxes during the pandemic or had not used the tax route to fund the recovery process.

Ms Sitharaman said, "no tax was increased to fund recovery process," or that the government had "not taken taxation as a route to resource mobilisation."

Despite that, Ms Sitarman said, Rs 8.35 lakh crore devolved to states from central taxes in the current fiscal, higher than the revised estimate of Rs 7.45 lakh crore for FY22.

Shae also noted that India remains in the top 5 foreign direct investment (FDI) recipient countries. She said the FDI inflows were 65 per cent higher at $500.5 billion under the Narendra Modi government.

India's quick economic recovery post the pandemic and the budget initiatives will help sustain growth momentum in the years to come said the Finance Minister.

"India's sharp economic recovery in 2021-22 and Budget measures have prompted international rating agencies to forecast a real GDP growth above 8 per cent in 2022-23. This will sustain the growth momentum in the economy," Ms Sitharaman said.