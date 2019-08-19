Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Files For Rs 1,200-Crore IPO

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited has proposed an initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 1,200 crore, its promoter Ujjivan Financial Services Limited said on Friday. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore, Ujjivan Financial Services said after market hours on Friday. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Financial Services, which listed its shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in May 2016 in a strong market debut.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will set the issue price in consultation with the book running lead managers

Here are five things to know about the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO:

The issuance of shares under the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be at a face value of Rs 10 each of Ujjivan Financial Services shares. The issue price of the IPO will be determined by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in consultation with the book running lead managers. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has selected Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited as book running lead managers. As part of the IPO proposal, Rs 120-crore worth of shares will be reserved for Ujjivan Financial Services shareholders, as defined in the DRHP. The IPO is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations, Ujjivan Financial Services added.

