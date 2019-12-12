Ujjivan Small Finance Shares Make Strong Market Debut

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price: At 12:10 pm, the stock traded at Rs 54.75 on the BSE

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Market Debut: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank made a strong market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at a premium of 56.76 per cent. Ujjivan Small Finance shares began trading at a share price of Rs 58 as against the higher end of its issue price of Rs 36-37. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares climbed to as high as Rs 62.80 in morning deals, marking a premium of 69.73 per cent compared with the issue price.

In a blockbuster IPO which concluded last week, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - an arm of Bengaluru-based financial company Ujjivan Financial Services - saw huge investor interest. The Rs 750-crore IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance was subscribed more than 165 times on the last day of issue on December 4.

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO came at a time when the company was racing to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's requirement for small finance banks to list its shares within three years of starting operations. The deadline set for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was January 31.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank plans to utilize the IPO proceeds to boost its capital. Its Tier-1 capital ratio - a key measure of a bank's financial strength - was at 18.16 per cent at the end of September, according to its prospectus.

Meanwhile, the final day of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's IPO coincided with the stellar trading debut of Kerala-based CSB Bank, whose shares listed at a premium of 53.9 per cent. CSB Bank's IPO to raise Rs 410 crore was subscribed 87 times.

At 12:10 pm, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares traded at Rs 54.75 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.31 per cent amid buying across most sectors.