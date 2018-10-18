Aadhaar-Linked Cell Numbers Won't Be Scrapped, Assures Centre: 10 Points

On September 26, SC struck down the provision which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar details.

Quashing reports that 50 crore Aadhaar-verified mobile numbers are at the risk of disconnection if they are not backed up by a fresh identification, the government and the Aadhaar-issuing body said on Thursday that these numbers will not be disconnected. The Department of Telecom (DoT) and Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) also said that the government will not push for re-verification of such mobile service customers. The clarification came after media reports claimed that the government is looking at disconnecting almost half of the number total mobiles numbers in circulation as they were procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification.