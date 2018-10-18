NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Aadhaar-Linked Cell Numbers Won't Be Scrapped, Assures Centre: 10 Points

Supreme Court has not directed that the mobile number issued through Aadhaar eKYC has to be disconnected, says official statement.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: October 18, 2018 15:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aadhaar-Linked Cell Numbers Won't Be Scrapped, Assures Centre: 10 Points

On September 26, SC struck down the provision which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar details.

Quashing reports that 50 crore Aadhaar-verified mobile numbers are at the risk of disconnection if they are not backed up by a fresh identification, the government and the Aadhaar-issuing body said on Thursday that these numbers will not be disconnected. The Department of Telecom (DoT) and Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) also said that the government will not push for re-verification of such mobile service customers. The clarification came after media reports claimed that the government is looking at disconnecting almost half of the number total mobiles numbers in circulation as they were procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification.
Here are 10 things to know about what Centre, UIDAI said on disconnection of Aadhaar-linked numbers:
  1. Calming down fears, the government and UIDAI, which issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number, said that the top court has nowhere directed in its judgement that the mobile number which has been issued through Aadhaar eKYC has to be disconnected.
  2.  "There is absolutely no reason for panic or fear at all. People should not believe in such rumours," stated a joint statement by DoT and UIDAI.
  3. The apex court has asked that UIDAI should not keep authentication log for more than six months, clarified the statement. The restriction of not keeping authentication log beyond six months is on the UIDAI and not on the telecom companies.
  4. There is no need for telecom companies to delete authentication logs at their end. They are in fact required to keep authentication logs at their end as per Aadhaar regulations to resolve any consumer grievances, the tweet added.
  5. In light of the verdict of the Supreme Court, if anybody wishes to get her/his Aadhaar eKYC replaced by  fresh KYC, she/he may request the service provider for delinking of Aadhaar card number from his SIM card.
  6. The joint statement said that what the Supreme Court has only prohibited issue of new SIM cards via Aadhaar eKYC process due to lack of a law. There is no direction to deactivate the old mobile phones, noted the statement.
  7. The DoT and UIDAI are in a process to bring out a completely hassle-free and digital process for issuing new SIM cards through a mobile app which will be fully compliant of the Supreme Court judgement in Aadhaar Case, the statement said.
  8. In the proposed process, live photograph of the person with latitude, longitude, and time stamp will be captured. The photo of her ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc., will be captured.
  9. The SIM card agent will be authenticated through OTP (one-time password) and SIM card will be issued.
  10. On September 26,  the Supreme Court struck down the provision which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar details. According to the Supreme Court verdict in Aadhaar case, the telecom companies cannot seek linking of Aadhaar card number for providing mobile phone connections. (With agency inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aadhaar linkingAadhaar mobile linking

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala ProtestMJ AkbarElection DatesHero Destini News in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status Sabarimala Temple Updates

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top