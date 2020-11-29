All You Need To Know About This New Aadhaar Card

The UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar-related services online.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages the government's Aadhaar biometric ID programme, recently rolled out the Aadhaar identification card in a new form. The new Aadhaar identification is printed on a polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based card, which comes in the size of an ATM or debit card. Aadhaar enrollees can obtain the new PVC Aadhaar card by paying a fee of Rs 50. (Read More On How To Get A PVC Aadhaar Card Online Using This New Service)

A PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered using this link. This is a paid service. The user has to pay a fee of Rs 50 to get a PVC Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar PVC card is delivered to the registered user by Speed Post, according to the UIDAI.

Users without an Aadhaar-registered mobile number can also order a PVC Aadhaar card. According to the UIDAI, one can order PVC-based Aadhaar cards for an entire family online using one mobile number.



#AadhaarPVCcard

You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.

Follow the link https://t.co/TVsl6WZqlp to order now. pic.twitter.com/ivoaQ7QgAN — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 11, 2020

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to order a PVC Aadhaar card online using this paid service:

Click on the link: https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number/ 16-digit virtual ID/28-digit EID to begin

Enter security code

If using a non-registered mobile number, click on the required box of ''my mobile number is not registered''

Enter the OTP

After submitting, you will get a preview copy of the PVC card

Click on the payment option, pay Rs 50 to order one PVC card

There are no limits on the number of orders and the amount is applicable for each order

The Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered by Speed Post within five working days (excluding the date of request)

How To Track Status Of PVC Aadhaar Card Order

Visit the uidai.gov.in website and select the "Check Aadhaar PVC Card Status" option. Here's the direct link.

On the next page, titled "Check Aadhaar Reprint Status", enter details such as the 12-digit Aadhaar number (also known as Unique Identity Number) and the Service Request Number (SRN).

SRN is a 28-digit number issued after a user orders a PVC print online.

Click on "Check Status" to proceed.

#AadhaarPVCcard

You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.

Follow the link https://t.co/TVsl6WZqlp to order now. pic.twitter.com/ivoaQ7QgAN — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 11, 2020

The Unique Identification Authority of India provides updates on its services through social media from time to time.