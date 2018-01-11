UIDAI Allows Airtel Aadhaar-Based Verification Till March 31

The Unique Identification Authority of India maintained however that Airtel Payments Bank's eKYC licence will remain suspended till final enquiry and audit report, sources privy to the development told PTI. When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the UIDAI has permitted Bharti Airtel to continue Aadhaar based e-KYC till March 31, 2018, subject to compliance to guidelines laid down by the authority."
Both Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank had come under fire after the Sunil Mittal-led firm allegedly opened accounts of its mobile phone subscribers without seeking their "informed consent", and LPG subsidy worth crores was deposited into them.
The government acted swiftly in the matter and the UIDAI had temporarily barred the company from conducting Aadhaar- based SIM verification of mobile customers using eKYC process, and e-KYC of payments bank clients.
However, keeping in mind the convenience of customers and also the looming March 31 deadline given by the Supreme Court for mobile SIM re-verification, UIDAI on December 21 allowed Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders.
Comments
To avoid a repeat of Bharti Airtel-type fiasco, the UIDAI last month directed banks to seek an explicit consent of the beneficiary before changing the account to which the government subsidy is being remitted.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)