How To Order An Aadhaar Reprint Online

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India offers a variety of online services to Aadhaar holders. The UIDAI is the issuer of 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar programme, and also the issuer of Aadhaar cards. Through its “self-service portal”, uidai.gov.in, the UIDAI enables users to apply for a change in the address fed into their Aadhaar profile and lock/unlock the biometrics information associated with it, among other facilities. The Authority also provides a paid “Aadhaar reprint” service which enables Aadhaar holders to apply for the issuance and delivery of a physical copy of Aadhaar card on their registered address, according to its website. This facility is available on a pilot basis, the UIDAI mentions on its portal.

Here's how to use some of the facilities provided by the UIDAI through its "self-service" portal (uidai.gov.in):

How to order an Aadhaar reprint (paid service)

An Aadhaar reprint can be ordered online through a pilot facility being provided by the UIDAI online. The UIDAI has set a fee of Rs 50 per Aadhaar reprint, which includes GST and speed post charges, the UIDAI said on microblogging site Twitter.

To utilise the facility, users are required to log in on the UIDAI portal through their registered mobile number. An OTP or one-time password is sent to the user to verify the identity of the applicant.

How to change the address given on an Aadhaar card online (through uidai.gov.in)

On the UIDAI's self-service portal, the user can request a change in the address details fed into an Aadhaar card in four steps. These steps, as listed by the UIDAI on its website, are:

Login with Aadhaar Address update request Upload documents Select BPO Service Provider and submit request.

Any resident with a registered mobile number can update address using the UIDAI's self-service portal, the Aadhaar-issuing authority noted, adding that the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is mandatory in order to use this facility, as the password for login is sent to this mobile number.

How to change the Aadhaar-registered mobile number

The user is required to have a mobile number registered with the Aadhaar programme to be able to access Aadhaar services such as verification of Aadhaar number as well as the email/mobile number registered with Aadhaar and locking/unlocking of an individual's biometrics-related information on Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI website.

