UCO Bank Net Profit Jumps 5 Times In March Quarter, Stock Edges Higher

Shares of UCO bank were last trading 2.97 per cent higher at Rs 13.94 on the BSE.

Share price of UCO Bank gained more than three per cent on Friday, May 28, a day after the bank announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Friday, UCO bank opened on the BSE at Rs 13.61, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 14.06, and an intra day low of Rs 13.45, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the bank to the stock exchanges, UCO Bank reported a net profit of Rs 80.03 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to UCO Bank's statement, the net profit stood at Rs 16.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, marking a five-fold year-on-year jump in profit for the March quarter. The bank's operating profit grew at 26 per cent year-on-year.

On the NSE, UCO Bank opened at Rs 13.65, touching an intra day high of Rs 14.05, and an intra day low of Rs 13.45, in the session so far. It was last trading 3.04 per cent higher at Rs 13.55 on the NSE.



