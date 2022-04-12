Uber Raises Trip Fares By 12% In Delhi-NCR

On April 7, CNG rates in the national capital were hiked for the tenth time in a month.

Ride-hailing service Uber India has hiked trip fares by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) amid a recent spike in fuel rates. The app-based cab aggregator, in an official statement released on Monday, stated that the rise in fuel rate "is causing concern" and it "will take further steps as needed."

"We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

"Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," Mr Bhushan added.

The move comes as auto and cab drivers have staged protests in Delhi demanding a subsidy on CNG (Compressed natural gas) prices.

On April 7, CNG rates in the national capital were hiked for the tenth time in a month.

CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg. The price has risen by Rs 13.1 per kg since March 7 this year.

In Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG is sold at Rs 71.67 per kg and Rs 77.44 per kg in Gurugram and some other cities adjoining Delhi.

Gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.

The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Natural gas, when compressed, becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the sixth consecutive day across metro cities after being hiked 14 times in 21 days. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel is sold at Rs 96.67 per litre.

The rates have gone up by Rs 10 per litre after 14 rate revisions.