NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

TVS Motor Posts Rs 178 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

TVS Motor Net Profit: Sales of two-wheeler vehicles grew by 19% while those of three-wheeler ones jumped 47%.

Earnings | | Updated: January 22, 2019 13:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TVS Motor Posts Rs 178 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

TVS Motor 3rd quarter profit: Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 167 crore.


Auto manufacturer TVS Motor posted a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by higher sales of its two- and three-wheeler vehicles.

Profit rose 15.6 per cent to Rs 178 crore ($24.92 million) in the three months ended December 31, from Rs 154 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 167 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company said sales of two-wheeler vehicles grew by 19 per cent while those of three-wheeler ones jumped 47 per cent, leading to a 26.1 per cent rise in revenue from operations.

($1 = Rs 71.43)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TVS Motor CoTVS Motor earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lev LandauGita GopinathPravasi Bharatiya DiwasLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHKartarpur DraftVirat KohliShivakumara SwamiNote 7 ProIndia vs New ZealandNissan Nicks

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top