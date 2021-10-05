TVS Motor Collaborates With Tata Power To Set Up Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Ecosystem

TVS's partnership with Tata is in line with its commitment to expand the presence of iQube Electric.

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power to create an electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure in the country. As a part of the pact, the two companies have agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of electric charging stations across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

TVS said that the agreement will give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India.

The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. It will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers, the automaker added.

It further mentioned that expanding technologies in solar energy will play a vital role in the shift towards clean energy adoption.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions. TVS Motor is extremely excited and proud to be the pioneering partner with Tata Power, which is leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable charging infrastructure in the country."

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of robust EV charging eco-system across India."

